BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s grocery stores are struggling to keep products on their shelves as well as workers amid the surge in Omicron and ongoing supply chain issues. The winter weather blunder has also played a role in the stripped selection of food and other products usually in abundance at local grocery stores. The variant is the cause of a food supply chain shortage in the Baltimore area, according to Ravi Srinivasan, an associate professor with Loyola University Maryland. The industry is labor-related, which means the people who pack the food, deliver it to stores and stock the shelves are being impacted. The...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO