More than 1,300 people throughout Connecticut were without power late Friday as temperatures fell into the teens, according to Eversource’s power outage map. Eversource reported 1,344 outages as of 10:17 p.m. Many of the outages were reported in southwestern Connecticut and were caused by downed tree limbs, the outage map says. The areas most affected included New Milford with 292 outages, Wilton with 268 outages and Sherman with 185 outages.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO