‘Reginald The Vampire’: Mandela Van Peebles & Em Haine Join As Series Regulars; Syfy Dramedy Series Adds 4 As Recurring

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown) and Em Haine (Fargo) have joined the cast of Syfy ’s Reginald The Vampire (w/t) as series regulars and will appear opposite star Jacob Batalon . Based on Johnny B. Traunt’s Fat Vampire book series, the series hails from writer and executive producer Harley Peyton.

The Syfy dramedy has also added Aren Buchholz (Supernatural) , Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), Marguerite Hanna and Georgia Waters (Siren) as recurring.

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

The series is currently in production and will premiere on Syfy this year.

Van Peebles will play Maurice Miller, who finds himself in the least expected circumstance, vampire life coach for Reginald. Which is complicated.

Haine will appear as Sarah Kinney, Reginald’s human co-worker at the Slushy Shack. She is smart, funny and learning how to fight for the dreams that are important to her.

Bucholz will take on Todd, Reginald’s manager at the Slushy Shack.

Basley will recur as Angela, an ancient vampire of great power.

Waters will play Penelope, dangerous and beautiful vampire.

Lastly, Hanna will appear as Ashley, a co-worker at the Slushy Shack and a lover of conspiracy theories and urban legends with a deadpan sense of humor.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company and December Films and executive produced by Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger and Lindsay Macadam. Julie DeCresce serves as co-executive producer. Chechik will direct the pilot along with three additional episodes.

