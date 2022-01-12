ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmup Wednesday with another shot of bitter temps Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

The bitter cold will see its way out, and temperatures will start to rise today.

It will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid-30s, but it will be brisk with a strong southwest wind.

It looks like a relatively dry and calm week along with the cold. We will be watching a storm nearby Friday, but it looks like it will miss the area. Another shot of bitterly cold air comes in Friday and Saturday.

Sunday night into Monday could see a coastal storm bringing snow and a wintry mix.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy, not as cold. High of 37.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High of 40.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, windy and turning colder. Early high of 34 with dropping temps in the afternoon.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. High of 19.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow developing at night. High of 29.

