Warmup Wednesday with another shot of bitter temps Friday

The bitter cold will see its way out, and temperatures will start to rise today.

It will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid-30s, but it will be brisk with a strong southwest wind.

It looks like a relatively dry and calm week along with the cold. We will be watching a storm nearby Friday, but it looks like it will miss the area. Another shot of bitterly cold air comes in Friday and Saturday.

Sunday night into Monday could see a coastal storm bringing snow and a wintry mix.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy, not as cold. High of 37.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High of 40.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, windy and turning colder. Early high of 34 with dropping temps in the afternoon.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. High of 19.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow developing at night. High of 29.