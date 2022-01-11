ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s Covid Response Comes Under Fire in Senate Hearing (1)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron threatens to burden health-care system, Walensky says. The Biden administration came under fire for its pandemic response and communications as the omicron...

Joe'sgottogo!
3d ago

It is clear that Fauci authorized Gain of Function at the Wuhan lab with American taxpayers dollars. He is responsible for this mess. Fauci's request was origanly denied from the DOD, so he used a third party EcoHealth. It was known spike proteins being inserted into variants were deemed unsafe and dangerous. But here we are ... Just as Fauci experimented on foster children with HIV drugs, some died others were left debilitated He has continued on with experimenting with his new poison. I think he is the most hated beurocrat on earth. He uses leftwing extreme media outlets to spew his lies and they are just as responsible for this mess as fauci.

Fu
3d ago

Graphene and nanoparticles vaccination Plandemic and human genocide

WGN News

Democrats criticize Biden administration’s response to latest COVID surge amid testing shortage

WASHINGTON — Although at-home COVID-19 testing is becoming more accessible and affordable, some Democrats are frustrated by the Biden administration’s response to the latest surge in the pandemic, causing a shortage in testing. “My own family has had trouble getting enough tests for their children,” Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said. Brown as among five […]
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
Richard Burr
New York Post

President Biden’s bad ideas are utterly failing him

Lefties and much of the media are hating on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for standing up for the filibuster and so thwarting the latest bid to impose progressives’ desires on the country. Will they ever admit that the real problem is that most Americans don’t remotely want what they’re selling?...
Rolling Stone

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Slap Down Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s mandate on employers to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing for Covid-19. The 6-3 ruling handed down on Thursday is a major blow to Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated as the states are setting records for positive cases and hospitalizations. The mandate would have covered over 80 million Americans, or around two-thirds of the nation’s workforce. The majority argued that Covid is not an occupational hazard, despite the fact that most people who work are forced to do so in enclosed environments with other people, which is exactly where...
MarketWatch

‘We will not beat this pandemic until we stop the spread of the virus at work’: Labor unions react to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate

One woman’s worker safety is another man’s economic freedom. The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, a group of more than 50 national and international labor unions representing 12 million active and retired workers, is not happy with the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.
Fox News

Supreme Court saves Americans from Biden COVID vaccine mandate—but the fight is not over

Last year, President Joe Biden launched an unprecedented assault on Americans’ constitutional liberties by imposing unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates on. millions of individuals. Our office sprang into action, filing the first-in-the-nation lawsuit against the mandates for contractors and federal employees, and co-leading two other challenges against the mandates for private businesses and health care workers.
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
Fox News

House Republicans accuse CDC director of keeping agency in 'constant crisis' throughout pandemic

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee accused Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky of keeping the agency in "constant crisis" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., alongside Health and Oversight Subcommittee ranking members Brett...
