Norwalk artist pays tribute to youth hockey player killed during game

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Norwalk artist created a touching tribute to Teddy Balkind - the 10th grade hockey player from St. Luke's School who died Thursday following a collision during a game.

5ivefingaz says as a former youth athlete himself, he was shaken by the death of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind.

"He was doing something that he was probably very passionate about and playing and just being a kid, and his life was cut short in a tragic way," said the artist.

Five has been doing live paint sessions and timelapse videos on social media throughout the pandemic. He decided to offer some comfort the best way he knew how.

"I know they were doing the sticks out for Teddy hashtag, so it hit me, why don't I just use a hockey stick and tie it together with the hashtag?" said Five.

The 38-second timelapse shows the creation of the painting from start to finish.

Five's post on Facebook has racked up more than 25,000 views and hundreds of comments. He also posted on Instagram.

The artist has been trying to reach Balkind's loved ones so he can offer the painting to Teddy's family or coaches.

"Wherever the painting ends up, I'm sure will be great, to honor Teddy's young life," he said.

In the meantime, he hopes his art helps bring attention to the Change.org petition calling for mandatory neck guards for youth hockey players.

"I signed it, hopefully many other people sign it and get it into place. So something like this never happens again," Five said.

News 12

News 12

