ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Charles’ Holocaust survivors portrait project is subject of new BBC documentary

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iMt9_0dizii1d00

The Prince of Wales hopes a series of paintings he has commissioned of Holocaust survivors will be a “guiding light for our society”.

Charles’ journey as he tasks seven leading artists to paint some of the nation’s last remaining Holocaust survivors is the subject of a new BBC documentary.

All seven survivors were children in camps or ghettos during the Second World War and are now into their 90s after settling in Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDRUC_0dizii1d00

It is hoped the portraits, which be displayed in London and Edinburgh will stand as a lasting reminder of the horrors of the Nazi regime which will one day be lost to living memory.

The heir to the throne will say in the documentary: “As the number of Holocaust survivors sadly, but inevitably, declines, my abiding hope is that this special collection will act as a further guiding light for our society, reminding us not only of history’s darkest days, but of humanity’s interconnectedness as we strive to create a better world for our children, grandchildren and generations as yet unborn; one where hope is victorious over despair and love triumphs over hate.”

Charles commissioned paintings of 12 D-Day veterans which went on display in 2015 at the Queen’s Gallery to ensure an artistic record remained of those who fought in the Second World War campaign.

The 60-minute BBC Two documentary, Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust, will be screened on January 27 – Holocaust Memorial Day.

During the programme the seven elderly men and women will talk about their experiences and viewers will be able to follow the creation of the paintings as artists and survivors get together for their final sittings.

Among the seven survivors is Helen Aronson who, with her mother and brother, was among a group of around 750 people liberated from a Nazi-run ghetto in Poland out of 250,000 people sent there. The family had been separated from her father who had been murdered by the Nazis

Today she shares her experiences with groups across the country, and describing conditions in the ghetto, she told the website of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, which Charles supports as patron: “People were crammed into one room with insufficient food, so malnutrition and disease were rife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPQgi_0dizii1d00

“Hundreds of people died daily. You saw skeletons walking in the street, some of them just dying as they were walking. My brother developed typhoid and it was a miracle he survived.”

She sat for artist Paul Benney who painted Brian Stewart, the later father of former International Development secretary Rory Stewart, for Charles’s D-Day veterans project.

The seven portraits will become part of the Royal Collection and will go on display at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace between January 27 and February 13 and at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh between March 17 and June 6.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, described Charles’ initiative as incredible, adding: “These Holocaust survivors endured the very worst.

“They were rounded up into ghettos, sent to concentration camps and enslaved as forced labourers. To survive the concentration and death camps and 77 years later see their portraits displayed in Buckingham Palace is very special indeed, and a poignant and fitting testament to their lasting contribution to this country.

“The Nazis intended there to be no Jews left in Europe – instead these survivors are honoured at the heart of British society.”

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Austrian Holocaust survivor “Mrs. Gertrude” dies at 94

BERLIN (AP) — The Holocaust survivor Gertrude Pressburger, who became famous during Austria’s 2016 presidential campaign with a video message in which “Mrs. Gertrude” warned of hatred and exclusion triggered by the far right, has died at 94. Pressburger died Friday after a long illness, her...
EUROPE
newschain

‘Remarkable life’ of Holocaust survivor Freda Wineman remembered

The “remarkable life” of Holocaust survivor Freda Wineman has been remembered following her death at the age of 98. Staff at the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET) and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are among those pay tribute to Ms Wineman, who lived in the UK and shared her experience at schools so that history would not be forgotten.
U.K.
arcamax.com

Princes Charles commissions Holocaust survivors paintings

Princes Charles has commissioned paintings of Holocaust survivors to pay tribute to their generation. The Prince of Wales - who is patron of the National Holocaust Memorial Day Trust - commissioned seven artists to paint people who survived concentration camps, and they will be featured in an upcoming BBC Two documentary 'Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust'.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Stewart
tatler.com

The Countess of Rosslyn uncovers the country’s greatest art collections in a BBC documentary

In her BBC documentary Bought with Love: The Secret History of British Art Collections, Tatler arts editor Helen Rosslyn goes through the keyhole of the UK’s most magnificent stately homes to uncover their world-class art collections. Across three episodes, Rosslyn examines how old master paintings, and more, came to Britain, while tracing the stories of the people whose enthusiasm for art, adventure and wealth shaped the cultural history of the nation.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Protestor Vandalizes Eric Gill Statue Outside BBC, Sparking Debate Over Sculptor’s Sordid Biography

An incident of vandalism in London this week has reignited public debate over how to reassess the legacy of a famous artist and a known abuser. On Tuesday night, a man attacked an Eric Gill statue installed outside the BBC headquarters in central London. The suspect spent four hours hitting the sculpture with a hammer while a second man filmed the incident. Both have since been arrested but as of now, no charges have been filed. Gill, one of the leading British sculptors and typographers of the 20th century, detailed his sexual abuse of two of his teenage daughters and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Prince Charles to Honor Holocaust Survivors Through Art: 'Love Triumphs Over Hate'

Prince Charles is preserving the memory of Holocaust survivors through a unique series of paintings. In March 2020, Charles, 73, who is patron of the National Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, commissioned a series of artists to paint seven people who lived through the trauma of the Holocaust. And it has been recorded in a new documentary, Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust.
VISUAL ART
CBS News

The secret Nazi archive that documented the Holocaust

It is the largest Nazi archive in the world and, following the Allied victory in World War II, much of it remained hidden from public view, locked away for more than 60 years. Then in 2006, 60 Minutes traveled to Bad Arolsen, Germany, to see "Hitler's Secret Archive." The sprawling...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#The Holocaust#Concentration Camps#Nazis
The New Yorker

A Holocaust Survivor’s Hardboiled Science Fiction

In “His Master’s Voice,” a 1968 sci-fi novel by the Polish writer Stanisław Lem, a team of scientists and scholars convened by the American government try to decipher a neutrino signal from outer space. They manage to translate a fragment of the signal’s information, and a couple of the scientists use it to construct a powerful weapon, which the project’s senior mathematician fears could wipe out humanity. The intention behind the message remains elusive, but why would an advanced life-form have broadcast instructions that could be so dangerous?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Charles refuses to answer questions on Andrew as he visits storm-hit estate

The Prince of Wales refused to answer questions about his younger brother’s position as he toured a storm-lashed country estate the day after the Duke of York was stripped of his honorary military titles and gave up his HRH style.On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.The move came after a judge in America threw out Andrew’s motion to dismiss a civil sexual assault case against him, and ruled it can go to trial.Charles who is the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, was pressed on the...
CELEBRITIES
dailybruin.com

The Quad: Bruins explore lessons of Holocaust history, commemorate survivors

As Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches on Jan. 27, UCLA students and professors reflect on the importance of being educated on the history. History professor Sarah Abrevaya Stein teaches History 5: “Holocaust: History and Memory,” a general education course on the history of the Holocaust. Stein said she enjoys teaching students different facets of Holocaust history, no matter how knowledgeable a student is on the topic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Sunflower Project helping mother-and-baby home survivors

A new arts project for survivors of mother-and-baby homes from the north west is set to meet in Londonderry. Mother-and-baby homes were institutions that housed women and girls who had became pregnant outside of marriage. Thousands of people are said to have entered these institutions in Northern Ireland over a...
CHARITIES
HOLAUSA

Royal couple tests positive for COVID-19 again

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have contracted COVID-19 again. The future Queen, 44, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while the royal’s husband, 48, subsequently tested positive on Sunday. The Swedish Royal Court revealed that the Crown Princess “has cold symptoms but is otherwise well.”...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II Enraged After Prince Charles' Household Suggested SHOCKING Thing About Abdication

Queen Elizabeth II's abdication has been a hot topic in the past years, but Prince Charles' household seemingly became the only one that got into Her Majesty's nerves. When she became the Queen, Her Majesty reportedly told her cousin Margaret Rhodes she would not abdicate unless she suffered from Alzheimer's or stroke. Indeed, amid her health issues, she continues to serve the monarchy and do her jobs as the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

432K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy