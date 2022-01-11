Joe Judge fired by the New York Giants

It has finally happened. After two disastrous seasons, Joe Judge is no longer the head coach of the New York Giants.

On Tuesday, the Giants announced that Judge has been relieved of his duties after initial reports suggested that he’d be retained .

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara, via the Giants’ official website . “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

Pretty much every objective observer out there believed that the Giants’ brass would move on from Judge after he posted a 10-23 record in two seasons with New York. This past season saw the Giants lose their final six games while scoring a combined 56 points.

New York Giants finally move on from Joe Judge

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Under Judge, the Giants finished this past season ranked 31st in total offense (287.3 yards) and 31st in points scored (15.2). Remember, this unit was also 31st in yards and points score in Judge’s first season back in 2020.

Issues with the development of 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones under center coupled with Judge being in as over his head in Jersey led to these struggles on the field. Roster construction under former general manager David Gettleman also played a role in New York remaining irrelevant. Gettleman announced his retirement one day after New York’s season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team.

There was absolutely no progression from the Giants under the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator. In fact, Judge seemed to be in over his head right out of the gate.

Add in the presence of a ton of qualified candidates to replace Joe Judge, and there are solid options out here for the Giants. In reality, a full-scale rebuild needs to be in the cards in Jersey. Moving on from Judge signals that the Giants are headed in that direction.

