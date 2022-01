The Fulton County school system has announced its plans for returning to school this month amid a coronavirus outbreak. According to the December 30 Fulton County Board of Health Epidemiology Report, there has been a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, with some municipalities reaching historic highs. Therefore, in consultation with the the board of health, Fulton County Schools will implement the following changes for the start of second semester.

