MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 160,000 people in Shelby County have received their booster, but some are experiencing some mild breakthrough cases due to the Omicron variant. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Hiren Pokharna explained your booster will still be effective even if you contract COVID-19 shortly after getting it. However, it won't have its full effect during your infection.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO