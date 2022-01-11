ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield fire victim died of smoke inhalation, burns

By John Penney, The Bulletin
PLAINFIELD — A 62-year-old Plainfield man who was killed in a Monday fire died of smoke inhalation and burn injuries, police said.

In a Tuesday news release, Plainfield police officials identified the fire victim as Jason “Jake” Harvey, of 113 Sachem Drive. Along with Harvey’s identity, police also released his cause of death which was relayed by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after an autopsy.

The cause and origin of the fire that killed Harvey and destroyed about half of a multi-family condominium residence where he and several other families or individuals lived was still undetermined. That investigation is being carried out by police, the town’s fire marshal and members of the state police’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Several local fire departments were dispatched early Monday morning to 107, 109, 111 and 113 Sachem Drive for a reported structure fire which took hours to extinguish. Three residents of the condo escaped the blaze and a fourth was out of state when the fire erupted.

