ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Some say it might be time for Greenville to start an LGBTQ resource center

By Claire Molle
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNjuC_0dizhOX000

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville does not currently have a public center for the LGBTQ community, and some are saying it’s time for that change.

East Carolina University has an LGBTQ Center that is open to all, but tight resources make it difficult to facilitate the needs of the entire community.

“In so many movements for social change, it usually comes down to one person around whom other people who start the ball rolling right, and, and help to articulate the need and set a vision,” said Mark Rasdorf, the senior associate director at ECU’s Dr. Jesse R Peel, LGBTQ Center.

Rasdorf said centers like the one at ECU are crucial in preventing suicide and homelessness in the LGBTQ community.

“So, data shows that research shows that LGBT youth are at three to four times the risk for suicide, suicidal ideation, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. And that’s research that has, in some way, sadly, maintain over history that those risk factors haven’t gone down,” said Rasdorf.

In fact, one 2019 survey showed that the number of youth who experience anti-LGBTQ remarks at school has actually increased in 2013.

“Our center is open to absolutely anybody. We have a big sign on the door that says All humans are welcome,” said Rose Bogue, the new interim program coordinator for ECU’s center.

Officials say while everyone is welcome, sometimes the available resources make it difficult to properly serve the entire community.

“A lot of our resources, they are limited. You know, there is a big limit, but they are limited and we just have to make the students our priority. And but everyone deserves to be a priority. We just can’t do everything,” said Bogue.

Both Bogue and Rasdorf say they aren’t aware of any major motions to get an LGBTQ center started in Greenville, but that the need certainly exists.

The City of Greenville did not comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
WNCT

United Way of Pitt County shares a ‘write a note’ challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In efforts to give back and show gratitude for those who continue to work through the pandemic, the United Way of Pitt County is hosting a “write a note” challenge. Here’s how it works: Go to the UWPCNC.org, and from there you fill out your note. You can also click here for […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ramirez Receives 2022 MAC Scholarship during MLK Tribute at PCC

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday and, as part of the annual celebration, presented a $1,000-scholarship to a prospective nursing student.    Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases nationally, the 10th Annual MLK Jr. Scholarship Tribute was held online. Nevertheless, it featured remarks […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

BCCC to dedicate Dr. Charles O. Boyette Conference Center on Jan. 31

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Community College Foundation will dedicate its multipurpose room in honor of Dr. Charles O. Boyette on January 31 at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony will be on BCCC’s campus in the Conference Center and Early College High School Building. The naming acknowledges a generous […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Onslow County Schools providing curbside lunch pickup for students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In Onslow County, to make sure their students are getting a meal during their school closure on Friday, the Onslow County Schools nutrition department offered curbside lunch pick up for students. Rebecca Collins, the director of school nutrition said, “Because it’s an unanticipated school closure, in this case, we decided to open […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department received a boost in its efforts to develop the city’s newest park on Friday when it was named one of 41 recipients of a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced that the N.C. Parks […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Depression#Homelessness#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Lgbtq Center#Ecu
WNCT

Goodwin will take office as new NCDMV Commissioner

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced that Wayne Goodwin has been named as the new Commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles. “Wayne is a distinguished public servant who understands how to manage a customer-facing agency and the need to deliver results,” said Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “Wayne’s […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Parents up in arms about After School Satan Club at QC elementary school

MOLINE, Ill. — Many local parents are upset about planned after-school meetings by a group called The Satanic Temple at Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline. The After School Satan Club is scheduled to meet from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the school (3520 53rd St., Moline) Thursday, Jan. 13, as well Feb. 10, […]
MOLINE, IL
WNCT

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Small protest outside Moline elementary school greets 1st After School Satan Club

About a half dozen protestors lined the street across from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday afternoon, during the first planned meeting of the After School Satan Club. Protestors against the new monthly meetings (organized by the nationwide Satanic Temple) carried signs and waved at cars that honked horns in support. Moline police had […]
MOLINE, IL
WNCT

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
WNCT

It’s Twitter official! Jim Cantore is heading to NC as state braces for up to 12″ of snow in some areas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record for showing up during major storms, announced on Twitter Friday that he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina. Cantore replied to Queen City News’ question Friday, saying that he would be headed to Asheville. While accumulations are sure to change, QCN’s Pinpoint Weather Team […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

EPA to review permit OKs at hog farms collecting gas in Duplin, Sampson counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal regulators have agreed to investigate whether the North Carolina Department of Environment Quality violated the rights of minority residents and poor people living near farms where it approved plans to capture gas from hog waste. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrote this week saying it had accepted a complaint filed […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy