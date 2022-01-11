ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldo de Pollo

By Susy Villasuso
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaldo de pollo is a staple recipe in Mexican homes — one that you grow up with and just know how to prepare instinctively. I remember being small watching my grandma and mother preparing it in their kitchens. The key is to start with a very tasty homemade chicken broth and...

Comments / 1

The Kitchn

The Kitchn

