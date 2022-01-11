ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia, US Spar Again Over Ukraine, Security Issues

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The Kremlin said Tuesday it has little optimism about a breakthrough on talks with the United States this week about its European security concerns, while Washington said Moscow's massive troop buildup along the Ukraine border is at the root of current tensions. After a day of talks...

Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
Reuters

Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland's giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. "Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming ......
POLITICS
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
Victoria Nuland
Joe Biden
Dmitry Peskov
Wendy Sherman
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops. Resource-rich Kazakhstan on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies. China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops. “The growing closeness between Russia and China means we...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US will react if Russia deploys troops in Latin America White House

Moscow has refused to rule out sending military infrastructure to Venezuela or Cuba. The American authorities would act ?decisively? if Russia deployed its military in Latin America, the White House said on Thursday, following suggestions that Moscow could deploy its troops to Venezuela or Cuba. United States National Security Advisor...
U.S. POLITICS
#Russia#Ukraine#Security Interest#Spar#Nato#Kremlin#European#File Victoria Nuland
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
The Independent

US intelligence says Russia planning false flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion

US officials say the United States has information that Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine. The revelation comes as the United States has urged Russia not to invade its neighbour.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was concerned Russia would stage such an attack, saying it was similar to what Moscow did in 2014 by accusing Ukraine of preparing an attack against Russian forces and warned it could happen between mid-January and mid-February.She said Russia had already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use...
FOREIGN POLICY
Europe
Switzerland
The Independent

Democrats defeat GOP sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

Senate Democrats on Thursday defeated a bill by Texas Republican Ted Cruz that would have slammed sanctions on businesses involved in a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany denouncing it as a GOP political gesture that would have harmed relations with European allies.The vote on Cruz's measure sanctioning operators of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was 55-44, short of the 60 it needed to pass. While opposition from the Democratic-controlled House and President Joe Biden meant it had little chance of success, Republicans used the opportunity to portray Democrats as timid in standing up to Russian President Vladimir...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

