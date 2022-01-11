COVID-19 Talks: Child psychiatrist offers tips for parents as students return to class
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the increase in omicron impacting schools, kids and parents are beginning to feel the same exhaustion felt at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Nihit Kumar of UAMS stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about how Arkansans can help their kids as many pivot back into virtual learning.
Kumar talks about how to keep kids motivated in learning virtually while still having the need to be social and how parents can help themselves from feeling hopeless and exhausted through the change.COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson stresses need for more vaccinations, criticizes shutdown guidelines
