COVID-19 Talks: Child psychiatrist offers tips for parents as students return to class

By Mallory Brooks
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the increase in omicron impacting schools, kids and parents are beginning to feel the same exhaustion felt at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Nihit Kumar of UAMS stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about how Arkansans can help their kids as many pivot back into virtual learning.

Kumar talks about how to keep kids motivated in learning virtually while still having the need to be social and how parents can help themselves from feeling hopeless and exhausted through the change.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson stresses need for more vaccinations, criticizes shutdown guidelines

The complete interview can be viewed in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KARK 4 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KARK 4 News

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
KARK 4 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
