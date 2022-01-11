Lululemon (LULU) PT Lowered to $471 at Goldman Sachs Due to Near Term Omicron-Related Traffic Headwinds

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS.
