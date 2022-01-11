Lululemon (LULU) PT Lowered to $471 at Goldman Sachs Due to Near Term Omicron-Related Traffic Headwinds

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.96.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO