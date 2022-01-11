ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lululemon (LULU) PT Lowered to $471 at Goldman Sachs Due to Near Term Omicron-Related Traffic Headwinds

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach lowered the price target on Lululemon...

etfdailynews.com

BTIG Research Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $489.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.96.
etfdailynews.com

B. Riley Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.
Coinspeaker

LULU Shares Down Over 6%, Lululemon Expects Low Q4 Earnings due to Omicron Variant

The CEO of Lululemon Calvin McDonald said that the company is “closing out a strong 2021 in the coming weeks.”. Today, American-Canadian apparel company Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) saw a fall in its shares during premarket trading sessions due to possible low earnings and revenue in Q4. The retailer revealed that it expects its earnings and revenue for the fiscal Q4 to be at the lower end of predicted estimates. According to the apparel company, the resurfacing of more Coronavirus cases in the US has caused a shortage of staff and reduced store hours. Lululemon shares dropped 6.25% to $332.60 in premarket trading after it closed down 3.7% to $355.21 on Friday.
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Boosted by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS.
