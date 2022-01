BUCKHANNON — Students from across Upshur County gathered in the Buckhannon-Upshur High School auditorium on Thursday, January 13 for the 34th Annual Spelling Bee. The yearly event is hosted for elementary and middle school-level spellers to showcase their skills. For this year’s bee, twenty contestants participated in the contest, where selected words were given to each student for the chance to become the 2022 Upshur County Spelling Bee Champion. Students from Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, Washington District Elementary, French Creek Elementary, Rock Cave Elementary, Buckhannon Academy Elementary and Union Elementary schools were in attendance.

