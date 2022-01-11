ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Murphy balances omicron spread with moving ahead in 2nd term

By MIKE CATALINI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Citing spiraling omicron variant case counts and hospitalizations and facing an expiration of his emergency powers, New Jersey's Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy again declared a public health emergency during his fourth state of the state address. Speaking remotely in a prerecorded speech for the...

CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill protecting abortion rights Thursday. The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act codifies the right to abortion and expands contraception coverage under private insurance and Medicaid. This comes as the governor anticipates possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling during a Supreme Court hearing later this year. “Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy will remain clear and unchanged,” Murphy said. “The cost of reproductive health services is no longer a barrier for those who need them.” The bill leaves out a requirement for insurance coverage of abortion.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Bucco says Phil Murphy’s latest pandemic power grab sends New Jersey backward, not forward

TRENTON, NJ _ Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Governor Phil Murphy has taken New Jersey backward by declaring a new “Public Health Emergency” related to COVID-19: x“While Governor Murphy always talks about moving New Jersey ‘forward,’ he’s taking a giant leap backward by reinstating a new public health emergency,” said Bucco (R-25). “Despite what the governor has said, his action was not taken ‘in consultation with the Legislature.’ His own party said they weren’t consulted, and neither were Republicans. In fact, the Legislature chose to not extend his emergency powers when given the opportunity yesterday. Governor Murphy’s decision both circumvents legislative oversight and breaks his deal with his own party’s leadership. We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order.”
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.
POLITICS
theridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Reinstates Public Health Emergency to Respond to Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
theridgewoodblog.net

Executive Order No. 281

Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Doherty blames Trenton Democrats for Phil Murphy’s king-like reign over New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ – Senator Michael Doherty said the New Jersey Legislature’s inaction in limiting executive authority has empowered Governor Phil Murphy to rule like a king. “Governor Murphy’s declaration of a new ‘Public Health Emergency’ in defiance of the Legislature demonstrates exactly why we must assert ourselves as a co-equal branch of government and limit his emergency powers,” said Doherty (R-23). “We’re supposed to have a governor with limited authority under our New Jersey Constitution, but Murphy has been empowered by the Legislature’s inaction to rule like a king. ”
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring age-appropriate school security drills

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed legislation (A-5727/S-3726) which requires school security drills to be age-appropriate and to prevent unnecessary traumatization of schoolchildren. Among other requirements, the legislation prohibits the use of fake blood, real or prop firearms, or the simulations of gun shots or explosions in...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Same-sex marriage is officially N.J. law after Murphy signs bill

The right for gay couples to get married in New Jersey is now officially enshrined in state law. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he signed a bill into law that codifies marriage equality in the state amid concerns the ability for gay couples to wed could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Murphy: NJ Dealing With Omicron Tsunami

Governor Phil Murphy says the surge of Covid cases continues in New Jersey. ICU patients and those using ventilators have risen to their highest level since May of 2020. “We're in the thick of this latest fight against the omicron tsunami washing across the state,” Murphy said. As a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Globe

Senate declines to move forward on extension of Murphy’s emergency powers

Hours after Gov. Phil Murphy asserted that he was in productive discussion with legislative leaders about extending his emergency Covid powers, Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) announced that the Senate will not pass a resolution preventing the powers from expiring tomorrow night. “We were not informed of [the governor’s...
HEALTH
