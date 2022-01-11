ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Facebook to move parent company to Austin’s tallest skyscraper, occupying all floors

 4 days ago
Facebook-Meta-FTC FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. A federal judge has ruled, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File) (Tony Avelar)

Facebook’s parent company Meta has become the latest California corporation to at least partly move to Texas as it has signed a massive lease called “the largest ever in downtown Austin.”

The Austin Business Journal reported the lease includes all office space in the city’s tallest tower. The skyscraper is still under development.

“Months of speculation have come to an end as California-based Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook — recently leased the entire commercial half of Sixth and Guadalupe, the 66-story high-rise under construction downtown that will be Austin’s tallest building when finished. The social media company has also pledged hundreds more jobs in the Texas capital,” the report said.

The lease includes 589,000 square feet across 33 floors of the skyscraper.

