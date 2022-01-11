ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg University teams up with Troegs for summer concert series

By Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the bitter cold weather outside, Harrisburg University is gearing up for its annual summer concert series. This year, it is teaming up with Troegs Independent Brewing.

Concerts begin in July and one of the biggest shows will feature American Indie rockers Lord Huron with special guest First Air Kit on August 20 at Riverfront Park.

Organizers say last summer gave people a chance to break from the stress of the pandemic, and hope this year’s shows will do the same.

“We are excited that we keep growing and keep building and we have a great infrastructure with the city and the county and we are pleased and happy to make this announcement,” Frank Schofield, director of Live Entertainment and Media Services, said.

Harrisburg University returns to virtual learning until February as students re-adjust

More acts for the concert series will be announced later this year.

'FestivICE' brings people together for winter fun in York

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Despite the cold weather, plenty of people attended the final day of FestivICE on Saturday, Jan. 15. This is the eighth year of the festival hosted by Traditions Bank. There was a lot to see and do, including ice sculptures by DiMartino Ice Company, a 20-foot ice slide that was sponsored […]
YORK, PA
Hometown Hero: Antique Auto Museum in Hershey to honor Betty White

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes invite the public to honor the life and legacy of Betty White. The Antique Auto Museum in Hershey has her beloved “Parakeet,” a 1977 Cadillac Seville. Sunday, Jan. 16, will be Betty White Day at the museum. The first 300 people will get in for free. “Betty donated this car […]
HERSHEY, PA
Free parking offered to Harrisburg residents ahead of snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Those living in the city of Harrisburg are being asked to take advantage of free parking in the Locust Street garage at 214 Locust Street to help with plowing efforts. You can park beginning Sunday at noon through Monday at 8 p.m. thanks to a special arrangement with Park Harrisburg. “The […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Hometown Hero: York County Regional Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes inducted a new member to its department. Eight-year-old Landon of Mount Wolf, York County became an officer on Friday, Jan. 14, for the York County Regional Police. The department is fulfilling Landon’s dream job through the Make a Wish Program. “This is the one thing he wanted […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Midstate shoppers prepare for the snowy weekend ahead

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — From staying safe from the COVID pandemic, while dealing with inflation, and now staying off the streets to avoid the snowstorm. Many shoppers remain proactive rather than waiting at the last minute. Brenda McCann plans to stay indoors to avoid the snowy and dangerous roads. However, she says she had to […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Drive-thru COVID testing site reopens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID-19 cases still surging, a lot of frustrated people in the Midstate are struggling to get tested, but some good news is here, now that Lancaster is re-opening a former drive-thru testing site, where you can pull up and drive right in. “All the testing is done inside the car. […]
LANCASTER, PA
Gov. Wolf announces nearly 120 new jobs coming to York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Jan. 14 that the company Mobile Climate Control, which manufacturers mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations into a single newly constructed building in York County. The company will be bringing 117 full-time jobs to the county over the next three […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
