Maureen Diamond: Redistricting vote was taken a day earlier than expected

 5 days ago

Citizen voters who have been following the redrawing of voting districts in our state were denied the opportunity to observe discussion in the N.H. House because the vote was taken on Wednesday, one day earlier than...

Related
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor rebukes redistricting process while pushing voters to seek alternatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In her majority opinion released Wednesday overturning state legislative maps passed by Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor called the current redistricting process a failure, adding voters may want to consider alternatives to prevent partisan gerrymandering in the future. O’Connor, one of four...
OHIO STATE
House votes for GOP-favored congressional redistricting plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A plan to redraw lines for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to account for a decade of population shifts is advancing in the Legislature with a partisan vote that signals lawmakers have more redistricting work ahead. Two suburban Philadelphia Republicans joined every Democrat in voting Wednesday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Borrello Disappointed in IRC's Vote on Redistricting Maps

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission this week was unable to come to a final agreement on a single set of redrawn congressional and legislative redistricting maps. The 5-5 vote along party lines means that the State Legislature will vote on two different sets of maps. State Senator George Borrello, who spoke about the IRC vote during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, says he is disappointed in the vote, which he believes was "orchestrated"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Revised Columbia County redistricting map up for vote

About 70 Columbia County residents would switch to another commission and school board district under a redistricting proposal slightly tweaked by the state. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on a resolution Jan. 4 that would approve the county’s 2022 redistricting map, and would ask the county’s General Assembly delegation to introduce the map legislatively for passage into law.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Redistricting Monitors Efforts Helped Protect Black Vote

An advocacy group that fights for fair political representation of African Americans in California says it is pleased with the results of the state’s recent redistricting process. Last year, the California Black Census and Redistricting Hub coalition, a.k.a. the Black Hub, led a grassroots initiative to ensure the state’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Budget, redistricting expected to dominate session

Budget, redistricting expected to dominate session. When we convene the 2022 Regular Session on Tuesday, January 4, we start the clock on a 60-day session and an extensive list of goals to accomplish. Before we adjourn on April 15, we must craft a responsible budget, plan to invest federal COVID-relief funds wisely, redraw legislative and congressional district lines appropriately, and address storm recovery in west and western Kentucky and pandemic relief needs across our commonwealth. In addition, we will continue our efforts to improve child welfare, reform public assistance programs, and fill gaps in our approach to the mental health crisis. I hope to continue providing legislative updates throughout session and appreciate the opportunity to publish them here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
U.S. Senate Expected to Vote on Changes to Filibuster by MLK Day

The U.S. Senate will vote by January 17 on whether the chamber will adopt new rules to circumvent the draconian filibuster to enable voting rights and social justice bills, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Monday, January 3. “The Senate was designed to protect the political rights of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY Legislature votes down redistricting maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Legislature has voted down the redistricting maps sent to them by the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC). The plans were submitted on Jan. 3, and lawmakers voted on them on Monday. In the Senate, the maps were voted down by a vote...
POLITICS
Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

