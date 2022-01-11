ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo to scrap bounced check, overdraft protection fees by March 30

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that it will stop charging customers fees for bouncing checks and will waive fees for customers using its overdraft protection services by March 30, as it becomes the latest bank to announce changes to overdraft policies amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Wells Fargo will also give customers who overdraw their accounts 24 hours to bring the balance above $0 before charging them a $35 fee, and it will begin giving customers who receive direct deposits access to those funds up to two days in advance. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Leslie Adler)

American Banker

Wells Fargo expects broad loan growth in 2022

Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.
Advocate Andy

Wells Fargo Joins Banks Eliminating NSF Fees

Wells Fargo announced this week that it is eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and taking steps to reduce overdraft charges. The move comes as other major banks — including Bank of America and Capital One — take steps to reduce or eliminate overdraft charges.
Winston-Salem Journal

Wells Fargo, Bank of America make major changes to overdraft fee policies

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. announced Tuesday major changes to their overdraft fee policies. For Wells Fargo, the changes include: earlier access to direct deposits; a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees; the elimination of several fees; and a new short-term loan product available by the end of 2022.
MarketWatch

Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here’s why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them. Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Read More ‘This is a brilliant move’: Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees — experts explain why.
foodcontessa.com

Bank of America Has Eliminated Overdraft Fees and the Penalty for Bounced Checks | Latest Update!

Bank of America has made a number of customers happy by announcing that it will no longer charge fees for overdrafts and failed cheques. Overdraft costs were normally between $10 and $35, but starting in May 2022, they will be eliminated. According to NBC News, this action was taken because many customers were overspending on their accounts and plans.
abc17news.com

Another bank ends bounced check fees

Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.
Antelope Valley Press

Bank of America slashes overdraft fees

NEW YORK — Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long...
bloomberglaw.com

BofA, Wells Kill Non-Sufficient Funds Fee, Ease Up on Overdrafts

Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co . are ditching non-sufficient funds fees and easing off on overdraft charges, in measures analysts said may heap pressure on other lenders to follow suit amid heightened scrutiny on the penalties. Both banks will eliminate charges for non-sufficient funds in customer...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Help Millions of Consumer Customers Avoid Overdraft Fees and Meet Short-Term Cash Needs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Wells Fargo today announced new efforts to limit overdraft-related fees and give customers more flexible options to meet their personal financial needs. These offerings, which include earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees, the elimination of several fees, and a new, short-term loan, build on actions the company has taken over the past several years to improve customer experience.
pymnts

More Banks Ditching Lucrative Overdraft Fees

Despite bringing in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, more banks in the U.S. are ditching or modifying overdraft fees in a move to better compete with zero-fee FinTechs, placate politicians and make customers happy, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Capital One...
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
