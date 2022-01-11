Allegheny County Health Dept. has new online form if you test positive for COVID-19 at home
PITTSBURGH — There’s a new online portal where you can self report to the Allegheny County Health Department if you test positive for COVID-19 at home.
The form, accessed on the department’s COVID-19 page, asks you for your name, address, ethnicity, date of positive test, symptoms and what type of test was used.
Over the last week, the department reported 23,459 new positive COVID-19 infections. That equates to nearly 1 out of every 50 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week in Allegheny County. Forty-two percent of those who tested positive were not vaccinated. The largest age group was people aged 20-29.
