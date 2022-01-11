Shaler Area Middle School principal on leave effective immediately, district says

WPXI School Bus WPXI School Bus

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler Area School District announced today that Shaler Area Middle School’s principal, Dr. Eric Stennett, is on leave with immediate effect.

The middle school’s assistant principal, Dr. Shannon Howard, will serve as interim principal.

The announcement was made in a letter sent to families. The letter says as follows:

Dear Shaler Area Middle School families,

Please be informed that Dr. Eric Stennett is on leave from his position as Shaler Area Middle School Principal effective immediately. In that the District maintains strict confidentiality regarding personnel matters, we are unable to share further details and respectfully request your support as we move forward with respect for individual privacy.

Dr. Shannon Howard, our current Middle School Assistant Principal will assume the role of Interim Principal and will oversee school operations on a day-to-day basis. We have full confidence in Dr. Howard’s leadership and will work collaboratively with her to assist as she transitions into this role. Dr. Howard has established a rapport of tremendous respect among students, faculty and families over 15 years within the Shaler Area School District. She is an academic leader with demonstrated experience in education management, lesson design, educational technology, classroom management, curriculum development, and teacher training.

Additionally, the District will share information regarding an Interim Assistant Principal who will be appointed to support Dr. Howard and our Middle School staff during this time.

Dr. Howard can be reached by contacting 412-492-1200 ext. 2500 or via email howards@shalerarea.org.

We will provide further updates in the coming weeks and thank you for your understanding, cooperation and for your continued support of our schools.

