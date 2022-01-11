ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD searching for lotto ticket thief

By Erica Miller
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below stole lottery tickets from a DK store and later cashed several of the tickets in at other convenience stores around Midland. According to MPD, the man drove away from the stores in a dark colored passenger car.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211217012. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

