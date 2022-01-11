ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines CEO says 3,000 employees have COVID, credits vaccine requirement for lack of deaths

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kevin Accettulla
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3te4kq_0dizd3eU00

CHICAGO ( WBTW ) – In a letter to employees , the CEO of United Airlines said the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement is saving the lives of its employees.

NEXT → Where is COVID-19 spreading the fastest? See the North Carolina county spread map

In the letter dated Jan. 11, Scott Kirby wrote hospitalization rates among employees have been 100 times lower than the United States average since the requirement went into effect. He added that before the vaccine requirement, more than one employee per week was dying from COVID-19.

Now, the company has gone eight straight weeks without a COVID-19 death among a vaccinated employee, Kirby wrote.

Kirby wrote that based on nationwide data, the company’s vaccine requirement has saved the lives of eight to 10 United employees.

“In dealing with COVID, zero is the word that matters — zero deaths and zero hospitalizations for vaccinated employees,” Kirby wrote. “And while I know that some people still disagree with our policy, United is proving that requiring the vaccine is the right thing to do because it saves lives.”

Kirby added that there are about 3,000 employees currently positive for COVID-19, but none of them are hospitalized.

In one day at Newark International Airport, one-third of United Airlines’ employees were out sick, Kirby wrote.

United Airlines will also reduce near-term schedules to help minimize disruptions from employees calling out sick in hopes to allow passengers to get on other flights with similar arrival times, according to the letter. Kirby thanked employees for their work in minimizing disruptions and wished those currently out sick a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
FOX8 News

COVID-19 pill rollout affected by shortages as omicron rages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections. The problem, in part, is that production is still being ramped up and the medicines can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Hundreds of Cone Health employees are out sick with COVID-19

(WGHP) — Cone Health’s chief operating officer said Thursday 400 employees are out sick with COVID, including 100 nurses.  The number of people calling out is approximately 6% of the total employees with the system.  “We are definitely a tighter team than we were before this,” said Zoe Suggs, assistant director of nursing at Wesley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#United Airlines Ceo#Wbtw#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
FOX8 News

How does COVID-19 compare to the Spanish flu pandemic?

(WGHP) — What separates humans from other life on earth is our ability to learn from our experience, use reason and develop technology. We don’t always do that as well as we should. Take the 1918 Influenza Pandemic for example. “We learned a lot of things during that pandemic…that, unfortunately, were forgotten,” said Dr. Christopher […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy