Otto Porter (shoulder) available Tuesday for Warriors

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors small forward Otto Porter (shoulder) is available to play Tuesday versus the Memphis...

numberfire.com

Warriors starting Otto Porter for inactive Klay Thompson on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter is starting in Friday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Porter will make his fifth start this season after Klay Thompson was rest for the second half of Golden State's back-to-back situation. In 29.0 expected minutes against his former team, our models project Porter to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
Draymond Green
Otto Porter
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Numberfire#Fanduel
NBC Sports Chicago

After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Klay Thompson Will Also Sit Out Against the Bulls Tomorrow Night

Considering the injuries to Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso, I think it’s only fair that the Bulls caught themselves a break for tomorrow night’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Although it was rumored earlier in the week, it’s now official: Klay Thompson...
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
FanSided

LeBron James should want Frank Vogel fired after Lakers loss to Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers played the Sacramento Kings (Like again?!!!) on the road in the state capital. The Lakers started the second half of the season after a surprisingly mediocre 41 games that left the Lakers with a 21-20 record leaving them at the 7th seed only one game in the loss column ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook fires back at Lakers trade rumors

Russell Westbrook’s first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been bumpy, to say the least. The Lakers have a .500 record midway through the season and don’t look fit to compete for a title despite overhauling the roster in the offseason. Westbrook has been an ugly cold...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA

