The Town of North Haven is offering N95 protective masks to residents who did not receive them at the recent community distribution event. "Our plan is to mail to you these masks directly to your home address. I would like to offer to those who were unable to receive masks on Monday evening up to six masks per household based on your family size," First Selectman Michael Freda said in a message posted to the municipal website.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO