One person is dead and another severely injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Fisher Ferry Road, about 2 miles inside Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the wreck occurred about 2:39 a.m. when the southbound white Infiniti car in which they were riding left the road and struck a tree on the right side of the road. Goods said both victims were Warren County residents. He identified the fatality as 22-year-old Caroline Simrall of Vicksburg. The other person in the car has been identified as Chandler Roesch.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO