For the first time since she became famous while still in her teens, Chelsea Houska is enjoying a shred of privacy these days. The quest for a less public life led Houska to quit Teen Mom 2 back in November of 2020, and while it couldn't have been easy to walk away from the gig that made her rich and famous, Chelsea made the decision for the sake of her kids and her own peace of mind.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO