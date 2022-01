Nick Saban has to wait to the fall to surpass Paul “Bear” Bryant for national championships at the University of Alabama. Alabama suffered an 18-33 loss to Georgia on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Smart captured his first victory over Saban, and he delivered the Bulldogs to its first national title since 1980. Crimson Tide fans are disappointed in the loss, but it knows Alabama will be back on the CFP stage next season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO