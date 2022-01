A single-vehicle MVC on Fisher Ferry in Claiborne County near the Warren County line has resulted in the death of one, and another person airlifted to Hattiesburg. Just after 2 a.m. an accident was reported near 13680 Fisher Ferry. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies along with firemedics from Warren County responded to the call. They drove to the county line and did not see anything. They continued on Fisher Ferry and about a mile and a half into Claiborne County where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO