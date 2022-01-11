ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

AEW Will Release A Hip Hop Compilation To Celebrate Black History Month

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent interview with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry revealed that AEW will do something special to celebrate Black History Month – a Hip Hop Compilation. Henry is confident that the compilation will be loved by the fans: “Yeah,...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Hard Rock planning tributes for Black History Month

ATLANTIC CITY — With Black History Month weeks away, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is planning to help visitors celebrate. Hard Rock will host several performances and exhibits paying tribute to Black artists next month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Wednesday. Grammy award-winning gospel singer Kirk...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On The Statuses Of Several ROH Championships

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to become ROH Women’s Champion last night on Impact Wrestling. This is part of an angle that will see the ROH World, Women’s and World Tag Team Championships be defended in other companies with the blessing of Sinclair, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Seven Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter today, announcing the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The following seven matches will be taking place:. * JR Miller & Marcus Kross vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty. * JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. The Gunn Club. * Private Party...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Producers For Friday Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Fightful has posted a complete list of the producers for the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which you can see below:. Jamie Noble and Shawn Daivari produced The Usos’ promo and following Fatal-4 Way match, won by The Viking Raiders. Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs Natalya, the fastest...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Lio
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Josiah
hypefresh.co

The Spirit Of Black Rob Will Never Die In Hip-Hop

Driving 100 miles per hour in my convertible Aston Martin DB11 on the 405 Highway blaring “WOAH” by Black Rob is a hip-hop energy rush. Weaving through traffic on Friday night in California is always stressful. Playing classic rap songs keeps me calm during the two-hour traffic jam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 99.1

Win Tickets to Black History Month Step Show at The Palace

Hot 99.1 welcomes the Black History Month Step Show to the Palace Theater Sunday, February 20th and we want to send you to the show!. All you have to do is enter between now and Sunday, January 9th using the form below for your chance to win. We have a month to prepare for this awesome event and you can get your tickets with Hot 99.1. Be on the lookout for additional ways to win!
MUSIC
The Ringer

Being Proud of Not Dating Black Women, and Talking Hip-Hop With Reason

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the Fresh and Fit podcast hosts’ declaration about not dating Black women (5:04), then rapper and L.A. native Reason talks the rise in crime in the city and the current state of hip-hop beef (28:11). Plus, New York’s newest mayor draws backlash (1:03:56).
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Combat#Mikeyrukus
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlie Haas Signs Multi-Date Deal With Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling took to Twitter today, announcing that Charlie Haas will be working several dates for the promotion in 2022. The company tweeted,. “BREAKING NEWS: @CharlieHaas has locked into a multi-date deal with Prestige Wrestling for select events in 2022. We will have more updates, including his first opponents soon!”
WWE
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Smif N Wessun Dropped Their Debut Album ‘Dah Shinin’ 27 Years Ago

On this date in 1995, Steele and Tek aka Smif N Wessun of the legendary Boot Camp Clik released their debut album Dah Shinin’ on the ultra-indie imprint, Wreck Records. This was also the sophomore effort of the Boot Camp Clik, which exposed the skills of more of the artists that were heard on Black Moon’s debut project, Enta Da Stage. Tracks such as “Cession at da Doghillee” and “Sound Bwoy Bureill” introduced members of Heltah Skeltah, the duo that included the late Sean Price, as well as the Originoo Gunn Clappaz(O.G.C.), which completed the epic Brooklyn rap collective.
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Posts New Photo & Provides Update On How He Got A Black Eye

We reported over the weekend here on eWn that AEW commentator Jim Ross suffered a black eye just prior to Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts special. In an update on this, Ross took to Twitter yesterday and posted another photo of his black eye and also revealed that he’s awaiting an update on his cancer treatment today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
respect-mag.com

Now That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 81 and 2000’s Hip-Hop to be Released January 28th

NOW That’s What I Call Music!, the world’s bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today’s biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW’s latest numbered volume, NOW That’s What I Call Music!, Vol. 81 will be released on CD and Digital on January 28th. NOW That’s What I Call Music!, 2000’s Hip-Hop will also be released on CD, Digital and as a Target exclusive vinyl on January 28th.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: GZA’s ‘Liquid Swords’ Certified Gold 26 Years Ago

On this day in Hip Hop history, GZA of Wu-Tang Clan’s second album, Liquid Swords, was certified gold by the RIAA. The album was originally released on November 7, 1995. The LP was recorded entirely in the basement studio of fellow Wu-Tang Clan member RZA (who also produced 12 of the 13 tracks on the project) in Staten Island, New York. Much to the theme of previous Wu-Tang releases, this album consisted vastly of dialogue sampled from kung fu film, Shogun Assassin. The tone of this project was quite dark and ominous while dropping bombs of knowledge and understanding of the physical world. The way GZA rapped on this album sounded as if he were playing a game of chess against the listener. His lyrical genius attacks capturing pieces of their minds through the use of his Asiatic philosophy.
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Ghostface Killah’s Debut Album ‘Ironman’ Was Certified Gold 25 Years Ago

On this day in 1996, Ghostface Killah’s released highly anticipated debut album Ironman was certified gold by the RIAA. With exclusive in-house Wu production from True Master and the RZA coupled with Raekwon The Chef appearing on almost every song on the album, making this album one of the best concept albums completed by the nine man conglomerate to date.
MUSIC
ewrestlingnews.com

Jade Cargill Sends A Message To Her Haters, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog, More

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter earlier today, sending a message to her haters. She said,. “Stay mad. can’t lie. That belt looks good AF on me.”. AEW Games posted the following two videos, showing several AEW wrestlers playing Virtual Pro Wrestling 2:. You can check out...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two More Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, two new matches were announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite. First, we’ll see Malakai Black and Brody King face off against the Varsity Blonds. Also, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson will take on FTR. You can check out the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Update – Eight Teams Confirmed For The NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE has announced four more tag-teams for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will begin later this month. You can check out a complete list of all of the teams who will be involved in the tournament below:. * MSK. * Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs. * Jacket...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Reveals Her Biggest Mentors In WWE, Talks Ruby Soho, More

During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan commented on the biggest mentors she’s had in WWE, how she got her name in WWE and the alternate name that was pitched to her, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy