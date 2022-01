Former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette was a recent guest of Busted Open Radio, here are some highlights. Renee criticized WWE for firing William Regal: “I just can’t get over the fact that William Regal has been let go by WWE. It just kills me, I can’t wrap my head around what the thought process was of not having William Regal be a part of any wrestling promotion. When you think of the respect that comes from William Regal, you think of the history, and the knowledge, and all of the things that sum up William Regal as a wrestler as a mentor on the creative side. Even just having him in the GM position. He brings so much to the table.”

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO