Oklahoma State

US Supreme Court agrees McGirt ruling not retroactive

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Oklahoma appellate court decision that the high court’s landmark McGirt ruling on criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country does not apply retroactively to state convictions that are finalized.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of Clifton Parish, a member of the Choctaw Nation who argued the state did not have jurisdiction over him because the killing for which he was convicted happened on land within the tribe's historic reservation.

The high court let stand a ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that McGirt did not apply retroactively to criminal cases in which an inmate's appeals have been exhausted.

“This is an important victory for the safety of victims, families of victims, and the people of Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Attorney General O’Connor said in a statement. “Victims and their families will not be required to relive their tragic experiences by testifying in new trials, or worse, seeing the perpetrators out in society.”

Parish, who is serving a 25-year sentence in state prison, was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2010 killing of Robert Strickland in Hugo. His public defender declined to comment on the court's ruling.

In the McGirt case, the court ruled in 2020 that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The ruling applied to the Muscogee reservation, but led to similar lower court rulings upholding the historic reservations of several other Native American tribes in Oklahoma, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole nations that cover nearly the entire eastern half of the state.

O'Connor and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt have fiercely criticized the McGirt decision, and both are urging the Supreme Court to overturn or limit the landmark ruling in several other cases pending before the court.

Comments / 221

Elay Hota Joe
3d ago

If the action happened on the reservation , the Indian police and Indian courts have jurisdiction. Don't care what the USA law says. The Indian reservation are a sovereign nation.

you and me
3d ago

they both the Indian Nation and took the land away from the native Americans and put them out on reservations and the government was supposed to take care of them and I said supposed to have taken care of them and they don't they have to do the best they can but the government cannot go on their land and tell them what they can and what they cannot do the native Americans will not let them do that that's one good thing for but the government will not send them food in if they don't do what they say that's really taken care of them and that's what I understand about it I could be wrong but I don't think so not with a Democrats anyway but native Americans need all they can get that's my opinion that's what I think and believe and everyone else should think of the native Americans still being under slavery

Dalvin Gullo
3d ago

Thank you for giving the Indian Nation the east side of Oklahoma, when the Indian Nation was the first people on what you know now as USA.

