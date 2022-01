Deonna was shocked to learn Mickie James was in the Royal Rumble in 2022. Mickie James being announced for the 2022 Royal Rumble shocked the wrestling world. As the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, nobody would have ever guessed that WWE would be inviting her to participate in the Royal Rumble less than 12 months after they released her from the company, returning her belongings in a trash bag in what would become very big talking point following the mass cuts after WrestleMania 37.

