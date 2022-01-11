ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

Court lifts injunction blocking Latta mayor-elect from being sworn in during residency dispute

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmcxi_0dizZDbV00

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A court lifted an injunction Monday that blocked Latta mayor-elect Henry “Robbie” Coward from being sworn in while there’s a dispute over his residency .

The court ruled that Coward could try to be sworn in as mayor before the case is resolved but must give all parties a 10-day notice, according to documents. In court Friday , Coward’s attorney argued that there was no need to continue the injunction. He said that if Coward broke state election laws, he’d be banned from running again.

2 Florida women charged with felony after glitter thrown at man during argument

Teresa Mason, who Coward beat in the election, protested the results due to Coward’s residency status. Coward received 275 votes to Mason’s 192.

In a hearing Dec. 11, the Latta Municipal Election Commission found that Coward doesn’t live in the Town of Latta, as required by South Carolina law, and did not live in the town for at least 30 days before the election, according to the documents.

Branch sworn in as new chairman of Marlboro County School District board

Documents show that Coward hasn’t given up his other residency, which is in Dillon. After the hearing, the commission overturned the results of the election due to Coward being ineligible for the position.

Coward appealed the election commission’s decision to overturn the results of the election. In the appeal, he claimed because he was allowed to legally vote in the election for mayor, he is allowed to be a candidate in that same race.

In the meantime, the town’s previous mayor will remain in the position until Coward is sworn in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

SC Supreme Court dismisses Alex Murdaugh’s appeal for release on bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The Supreme Court of South Carolina on Wednesday dismissed an appeal submitted on behalf of disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh seeking the court’s intervention in setting his bond. Murdaugh’s attorneys petitioned for a writ of habeas corpus in November after Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman denied Murdaugh’s bond for the […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County SWA holds public meeting on landfill expansion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Solid Waste Authority held a public meeting Friday to talk about its proposed plan to expand the county’s only landfill. The landfill, located along Highway 90, is the only landfill in Horry County. The Solid Waste Authority said an expansion is needed. “It’ll extend the life of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marlboro County council approves pay raises for deputies

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Council approved a $2,400 annual increase in the base salary for deputies Tuesday night. Interim Sheriff Larry McNeil asked the council for pay raises for his deputies and detention center officers at that meeting. Ron Munnerlyn, Marlboro County Administrator, said this increase is a continuation of efforts […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers working to pass Hate Crime Bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several state lawmakers are pushing for Hate Crime legislation to pass in the Senate this year. South Carolina is one of only two in the country to not have the law. With devastating hate crime impacting South Carolinians, State Representative Wendell Gilliard says it’s important this year to make sure the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coward, SC
State
Florida State
City
Latta, SC
City
Dillon, SC
State
South Carolina State
Latta, SC
Government
WBTW News13

McMaster, AG Wilson praise SCOTUS vaccine ruling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked a vaccine mandate for employers, saying employers could “breathe a little easier.” “Today’s SCOTUS ruling on OSHA is a victory for the rule of law, federalism, and the Constitution,” McMaster tweeted. “South Carolina employers can breathe a […]
U.S. POLITICS
WBTW News13

Dillon School District Four going virtual Jan. 18-21

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — All schools in Dillon School District Four will be virtual from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, the district announced Friday morning. School is set to resume as normal on Jan. 24. The move comes as COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the state, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. […]
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

Marion passes ordinance banning open carry at city-permitted events

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday night banning openly carrying firearms at city-permitted events. The ordinance is in response to the Open Carry with Training Act, signed by Gov. Henry McMaster in May, which allows the open carrying of certain weapons in the state. “Open carry of firearms […]
MARION, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Mason#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Marion County council expresses support for I-73

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story listed a different county as having passed the resolution. The story has been updated. We apologize for the mistake. MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County council passed a resolution Tuesday in support of the I-73 project. The I-73 project has a permitted route that would go […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina gets $275M to help repair bridges

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of millions of dollars from the infrastructure bill will be headed to South Carolina to help fix hundreds of bridges across the state. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the nearly $275 million will bolster its fight against aging bridges falling into disrepair. Thousands of cars take Highway 501 […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBTW News13

SLED investigates fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fire Wednesday in Marlboro County, according to officials. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Rocky Ridge Road in the Wallace Community, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence 1 superintendent will assume same role for Florence 4 ahead of consolidation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley will act as the superintendent for Florence School District Four, the board decided Thursday night. At the Florence 1 Schools board of trustees meeting, a letter from State Superintendent Molly Spearman was read that recommended O’Malley act as superintendent for Florence School District Four […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach honors MLK legacy with 18th drum major parade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what would have been his 93rd birthday, the city of Myrtle Beach on Saturday celebrated his legacy with an annual parade. The MLK Drum Major Parade and several accompanying events are all part of a bigger celebration known as Grand Strand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Teen opioid deaths in Horry County are rising

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More teenagers are dying from opioid overdoses in Horry County. There are about five opioid-related deaths a week in Horry Corry, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Over the last year, the office has seen an increase in teenagers dying from opioids.  The coroner’s office said that a majority […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: New, confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 15,409

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s amount of new COVID-19 cases continues to smash previous records this winter, surging to more than 15,000 on Wednesday, according to information released Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC releases data two days after it receives it. Friday’s report includes 15,409 confirmed cases, […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy