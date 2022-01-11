Lawmakers are back in Nashville for start of legislative session

State lawmakers have descended on Nashville for three months of committee hearings, debates and vote-wrangling over how to spend taxpayer dollars.

Very little happened Tuesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session. The events were largely ceremonial, featuring lots of welcome-back and happy-birthday speeches.

“Members and guests, and all that may be watching online, welcome back. It seems like we were just here — I think mainly because we were,” state Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland), the House Majority Leader, said on the House floor.

“I’m humbled to serve with each and every one of you, and I genuinely pray that we have a successful session that benefits the people of this great state,” Lamberth said. “I’ve missed you guys. I can’t wait to get to work.”

He was referencing the General Assembly’s two special sessions last fall, one of which was to approve a massive incentive package for Ford Motor Co. The next week, lawmakers met again to approve a number of laws against COVID mandates; a federal judge has already deemed parts of one of those laws illegal.

State Rep. Kevin Vaughan ,R-Collierville, welcomed incoming University of Memphis President William Hardgrave at the Tennessee General Assembly session Jan. 11, 2022 . (The Daily Memphian, file.)

State Rep. Kevin Vaughan (R-Collierville) gave a shoutout and asked for a round of applause for incoming University of Memphis President William Hardgrave, who was sitting in the House balcony.

“Frankly, he should be giving us a round of applause because we rescued him from Auburn University,” Vaughan joked.

On the Senate side, a high school choir from Farragut, a suburb of Knoxville, performed the Star-Spangled Banner from the balcony. State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) warned colleagues that his daughter would be aggressively hawking Girl Scout Cookies.

Each regular legislative session is two years long, with lawmakers working full-time from the second Tuesday in January to whenever they decide they’re done, sometime in April. Tuesday marked the start of the second year of the 112th session.

Many new bills are on the table, but they’re not starting from scratch. Some of the bills that stalled in committees last year could be resurrected.

Here’s a brief list of items to bookmark that will help keep track of legislative action this session:

Look here for the General Assembly’s website and use it to learn more about your local legislators and to follow the progress of legislation.

You can find your representatives here .

You also can search bills by index, by subject or by lawmaker.

View the weekly schedule here . Click the camera icon on the right to livestream hearings or watch them after the fact.

Contact information is on each politician’s page.