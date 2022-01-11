ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy balances omicron spread with moving ahead in 2nd term

By MIKE CATALINI
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Citing spiraling omicron variant case counts and hospitalizations and facing an expiration of his emergency powers, New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy again declared a public health emergency during his fourth state of the state address.

Speaking remotely in a prerecorded speech for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Murphy sought to balance record-setting coronavirus figures in the state with a public desire to move beyond the hardships of lockdowns, mandates and other restrictions.

“In your day-to-day lives, this step won’t bring really any changes. But it is vital to ensuring our continued and coordinated response so we can move forward and put COVID behind us,” Murphy said.

In a statement issued just before the annual address, he said the order won’t mean new mandates, lockdowns or vaccine passports.

The public health emergency declaration comes just as some of the governor’s powers expired as part of a law he signed in June, when the high vaccination rate and declining case counts had officials optimistic the virus could be behind the state.

The new order, perhaps most prominently, means that a requirement for masks in schools and daycares will remain in effect. It also means that mandates for teachers, state workers and health care workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular tests.

Murphy spoke as New Jersey’s virus hospitalizations top 6,000, approaching the peak of spring 2020, although about half of the current hospitalizations are “incidental” cases, or those discovered when someone is hospitalized for another reason. Case counts exceeded 30,000 in recent days, dwarfing previous highs.

Republican lawmakers said the public health emergency declaration was a move backward.

“We need to give people hope that life is returning to normal, not returning to one man’s rule by executive order,” state Sen. Anthony Bucco said in a statement.

This was the last state of the state speech for Murphy’s first term, and comes just a week before he takes his oath to begin a second term after an election that proved much closer than many expected and saw Republicans pick up six Assembly seats and net one new seat in the Senate.

The Republican successes, including the defeat of longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney, have sent Democrats soul searching, declaring they’ve heard that the public wants them to focus on affordability in a state with among the highest property and business taxes in the country.

Murphy addressed a number of the accomplishments he racked up in his first term: a minimum wage climbing to $15 an hour, more money for K-12 education, taxpayer-funded pre-school and community college, a full public pension payment and increased funding for transit. He also pointed to $500 tax rebates that went to some 700,000 families, a child care tax credit for families making up to $150,000 and an expansion of a program for seniors that freezes property tax rates.

The governor also displayed a slight change in tone. Where before the election he had focused on the progressive policies he and the Legislature enacted, on Tuesday he hammered on how those policies help make the state more affordable, specifically citing the minimum wage increase.

“Here is an obvious truth some still try to deny — one meaningful way to make New Jersey more affordable is to make sure more New Jerseyans have a living wage,” Murphy said.

Among the new policies Murphy said he will pursue: a prescription drug affordability measure — details were unclear — as well as more gun control measures, such as requiring gun safety courses, and no new tax increases.

He also said he’ll sign legislation passed just Monday that enshrines a woman’s right to abortion in anticipation of the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the Roe v. Wade precedent.

Another change in tone touched on party polarization. Murphy had warned against electing his Republican rival, saying he would move the state backward. On Tuesday, he called for putting partisan labels aside in the name of governing.

“Let’s pledge to put the needs of every New Jerseyan before the wants of our party or any single person in it,” he said. “Let’s stop shouting down each other and get back to talking with each other.”

WNYC

This Week in Politics: A Preview of Governor Murphy's Second Term

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivered his state of the state address this week. WNYC's Nancy Solomon joins us for a roundup of the latest in Jersey politics - including the latest on the state's contested redistricting process. Speaking with Weekend Edition Host David Furst she says, "There are two...
POLITICS
CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill protecting abortion rights Thursday. The Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act codifies the right to abortion and expands contraception coverage under private insurance and Medicaid. This comes as the governor anticipates possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling during a Supreme Court hearing later this year. “Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy will remain clear and unchanged,” Murphy said. “The cost of reproductive health services is no longer a barrier for those who need them.” The bill leaves out a requirement for insurance coverage of abortion.
POLITICS
fox29.com

Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.
POLITICS
Phil Murphy
Steve Sweeney
theridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Reinstates Public Health Emergency to Respond to Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Same-sex marriage is officially N.J. law after Murphy signs bill

The right for gay couples to get married in New Jersey is now officially enshrined in state law. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he signed a bill into law that codifies marriage equality in the state amid concerns the ability for gay couples to wed could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Murphy: NJ Dealing With Omicron Tsunami

Governor Phil Murphy says the surge of Covid cases continues in New Jersey. ICU patients and those using ventilators have risen to their highest level since May of 2020. “We're in the thick of this latest fight against the omicron tsunami washing across the state,” Murphy said. As a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Legislature#Gun Control#Omicron#Covid#Ap#Democratic#Republican
New Jersey Globe

Senate declines to move forward on extension of Murphy’s emergency powers

Hours after Gov. Phil Murphy asserted that he was in productive discussion with legislative leaders about extending his emergency Covid powers, Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) announced that the Senate will not pass a resolution preventing the powers from expiring tomorrow night. “We were not informed of [the governor’s...
HEALTH
The Independent

GOP governors slam COVID limits while setting policy agendas

As the omicron variant rages and fills up hospital beds around the country, Republican governors are highlighting their opposition to restrictions that have marked the COVID-19 pandemic even as they seek to move past it and set their agendas for the year.The state of the state addresses governors are delivering to kick off their states' legislative sessions are occurring as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to their highest levels since the pandemic began in 2020 and soaring infections are disrupting seemingly all aspects of life, from schools to air travel. Republican governors are using the speeches to rail against the Biden...
theridgewoodblog.net

Executive Order No. 281

Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
TRENTON, NJ
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

