R-Truth Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Out the Window’

No one writes a breakup song quite like Trey Lewis. His new music video for "Single Again" is a true country original, as well. Lewis — best known for his viral hit, "D--ked Down In Dallas" — stars in this video, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. It begins with him getting dumped the hard way — his girlfriend even smashes his guitar! If he's smarting, however, the pain doesn't last. A fast drive to the bar finds him amid friends who agree he's better off without her. Everyone shares his "middle fingers up" attitude in this new song and video.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO