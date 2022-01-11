ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

R-Truth Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Out the Window’

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR-Truth has released the music video for the second single from his album Legacy. You can check...

411mania.com

The Tennessean

Maren Morris Releases New Single And Video, 'Circles Around This Town'

"Pedal down, 2022." Maren Morris posted the statement to social media on December 22. It was regarding her now just-released latest single and video for her new track, "Circles Around This Town." The song has a triple meaning: it's a recollection of her journey from Dallas' suburbs to Music City, an honest remembrance of her rise to country music stardom, plus a reminder to maintain one's mental health in the midst of maintaining a work-life balance. ...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

The Game, Ye & Hit-Boy Release “Eazy” Single, Pete Davidson Catches A Rib Shot

The highly anticipated single, “Eazy,” from The Game featuring Kanye “Ye” West finally released in full at 9pm pacific standard time on Friday (Jan. 14) via Spotify. Yet, snippet leaks were popping up all Friday afternoon, as rumors of Ye taking shots at his soon to be ex-wife’s hangout partner, in Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, started to circulate. “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass…” Kanye is in rare form with the hitter lines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) To celebrate the song’s birth, Game went on...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

The Weeknd Announces Album Release Date, Teases New Music Video

The Weeknd is releasing new music in the first week of the New Year. The "Blinding Lights" singer first took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post that hinted at a new album. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Five Finger Death Punch Drop “The Tragic Truth” Music Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a music video for their past track “The Tragic Truth“. That song previously saw a release as a bonus track included with the iTunes and vinyl releases of their platinum-certified 2011 album “American Capitalist“. The group decided to revisit it now in celebration of the 42nd birthday of their frontman Ivan Moody.
MUSIC
102.7 KORD

Trey Lewis Is ‘Middle Fingers Up’ in New ‘Single Again’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

No one writes a breakup song quite like Trey Lewis. His new music video for "Single Again" is a true country original, as well. Lewis — best known for his viral hit, "D--ked Down In Dallas" — stars in this video, premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. It begins with him getting dumped the hard way — his girlfriend even smashes his guitar! If he's smarting, however, the pain doesn't last. A fast drive to the bar finds him amid friends who agree he's better off without her. Everyone shares his "middle fingers up" attitude in this new song and video.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

FEUERSCHWANZ Release New Album; Official Video For "Ultima Nocte" Single Streaming

Feuerschwanz released their new album, Memento Mori, on December 31, 2021 via Napalm Records. To conicide with the release, the band unleashed the new single and video, "Ultima Nocte". Check it out below. Memento Mori continues the success story of the medieval rockers from Germany / Franconia! On the new...
MUSIC
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Releases New Project Piplup “It’ll Be Fine!” Music Video

Piplup fans can now jam with some nostalgic tunes and a lovely new animation!. The official Pokemon Youtube channel in Japan has released a new Project Piplup music video titled “It’ll be fine!”. In particular, the video features a medley of ending themes from the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl anime, with some cameos from trainer Dawn as well!
COMICS
loudersound.com

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings release video for uplifting new single Everything I Am

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings, the collaboration between Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, ex-Spock’s Beard), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, NMB), and Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) have released a video for their brand new single, Everything I Do, which you can watch in full below. Everything I Do is taken from...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

New By Norse signing Nanna Barslev releases video for haunting new single Skjoldmø

By Norse, the label founded by Wardruna's Einar Selvik and Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson, have unveiled their latest signing, dark Nordic folk musician Nanna Breslav. You can watch the video for her haunting new single Skjoldmø below. It's taken from Breslav's debut solo album Lysbærer, which will be released...
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Multiple Adeles — and Dancers and Acrobats — in Surreal New Video for ‘Oh My God’

Adele has released a new music video for her song “Oh My God” off of her 2021 hit album “30.” The video premiered on Wednesday morning. Adele offered a teaser for the black-and-white, dance-heavy music video through Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. The new music video shows multiple Adele, accompanied by dancers and others, in a surreal barroom, singing and dancing and stunting around lots and lots of wooden chairs “Oh My God” marks Adele’s second official music video off of “30.” Her first, for the album’s lead single “Easy on Me,” debuted in October, a month ahead of the release of “30.” “Oh...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

R&B Singer Raveena Signs with Warner; Shares New Single & Music Video ‘Rush’: Watch

R&B singer Raveena has announced today that she has signed with Warner Records. Along with the announcement comes her new single ‘Rush‘ where she combines Indian drums inspired by her roots with R&B/Pop elements. The Sikh-American, who has made quite a mark in the indie-R&B space in the past few years, made this excellent two-part track after experiencing a psychedelic acid trip while visiting an Eastern sound installation at the Rubin Museum.
MUSIC

