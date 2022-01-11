ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Murphy balances omicron spread with moving ahead in 2nd term

By MIKE CATALINI
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Citing spiraling omicron variant case counts and hospitalizations and facing an expiration of his emergency powers, New Jersey's Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy again declared a public health emergency during his fourth state of the state address. Speaking remotely in a prerecorded speech for the...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYC

This Week in Politics: A Preview of Governor Murphy's Second Term

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivered his state of the state address this week. WNYC's Nancy Solomon joins us for a roundup of the latest in Jersey politics - including the latest on the state's contested redistricting process. Speaking with Weekend Edition Host David Furst she says, "There are two...
POLITICS
fox29.com

Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Steve Sweeney
theridgewoodblog.net

Executive Order No. 281

Trenton NJ , Governor Phil Murphy today reinstated a Public Health Emergency, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the State is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Executive Order No. 280 declares a Public Health Emergency and restates the existing State of Emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist the State’s healthcare system and affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases. Executive Order No. 281 continues Executive Orders Nos. 111, 112, and 207, allows Executive Orders Nos. 251, 252, 253, 264, and 271 to remain in effect, and extends various regulatory actions taken by the departments in response to COVID-19.
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

Murphy reinstates Public Health Emergency for NJ as COVID spreads rapidly

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy renewed his Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency declarations for the Garden State Tuesday. “COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the Omicron variant,” the governor said in a statement. The executive order allows state agencies and departments […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Same-sex marriage is officially N.J. law after Murphy signs bill

The right for gay couples to get married in New Jersey is now officially enshrined in state law. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he signed a bill into law that codifies marriage equality in the state amid concerns the ability for gay couples to wed could be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Murphy: NJ Dealing With Omicron Tsunami

Governor Phil Murphy says the surge of Covid cases continues in New Jersey. ICU patients and those using ventilators have risen to their highest level since May of 2020. “We're in the thick of this latest fight against the omicron tsunami washing across the state,” Murphy said. As a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gun Control#Omicron#Covid#Ap#Democratic#Republican
New Jersey Globe

Senate declines to move forward on extension of Murphy’s emergency powers

Hours after Gov. Phil Murphy asserted that he was in productive discussion with legislative leaders about extending his emergency Covid powers, Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) announced that the Senate will not pass a resolution preventing the powers from expiring tomorrow night. “We were not informed of [the governor’s...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy discusses new COVID-19 prison release policy as omicron continues to spread

TRENTON, NJ – After freeing more than two thousand convicted criminals in 2020, some who went on to commit new violent crimes after their release, Governor Phil Murphy today said he has no news to report on whether or not he will order the release of more state prisoners as omicron spreads. The governor faced sharp criticism after at least five high-profile murders were committed by inmates freed under his 2020 COVID-19 early release program.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy