The Minnesota Vikings are currently searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Zimmer. They haven’t been able to get over the hump, as Minnesota has been a middling team for quite some time. However, hope is on the horizon as the franchise searches for a new leader. Brian Daboll stands out as one of the top candidates this offseason. We take a look at why Daboll should be at the top of the list of coaching candidates for the Vikings.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO