NHL

Ducks claim Elvenes off waivers

theahl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Anaheim Ducks have claimed center Lucas Elvenes off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. Elvenes, 22, has...

theahl.com

NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Hats off to Sam Bennett, Ducks slumping, and Avalanche extend home streak

When the Florida Panthers are at their best they are a complete and total buzzsaw. They were at their best on Friday night in a dominating 7-1 win against the Dallas Stars that was highlighted by huge performances from some of their top players. Anthony Duclair had another big game, Jonathan Huberdeau continued his great season, and Sam Bennett recorded a hat trick. That three-goal effort from Bennett earns him top star honors on Friday as he continues to be a great addition to the Panthers’ lineup. General manager Bill Zito has hit all of the right buttons over the past two years in building this team around Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, and the trade deadline acquisition (and contract extension) of Bennett has been one of his better moves. Bennett now has 20 goals in his first 38 regular season games with the team dating back to the end of the 2020-21 season. That averages out to a 44-goal pace over 82 games.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
Lucas Elvenes
KTLA

L.A. Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment […]
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
sandiegogulls.com

Lucas Elvenes Scores In Gulls Debut As San Diego Falls To Abbotsford

San Diego’s northern nemesis struck again. The Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 5-1 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, their second consecutive defeat at the hands of the American Hockey League’s newest team. ﻿﻿﻿WATCH: ﻿Elvenes Nets First Gulls Goal | ﻿Gamecenter. Michael...
sandiegogulls.com

Elvenes Excited For Opportunity With Anaheim Organization

There’s officially a new kid on the flock. The San Diego Gulls welcomed Lucas Elvenes to their team on Jan. 11 after the Anaheim Ducks claimed the center off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. He is more than ready to start anew with a team he is very familiar with professionally and personally.
theahl.com

Friday’s Heat-Condors game postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, their game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Stockton (AHL Game #505) has been postponed. A make-up date has yet to be determined. The Condors organization continues to follow enhanced...
theahl.com

Can Alex Holtz…?

Utica Comets rookie Alexander Holtz can do lots of things on the ice. But can he hit targets? Win a faceoff? Shoot left-handed?
theahl.com

Weekend notebook: Comets preparing for test vs. Crunch

Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen has seen enough in his nearly 40 years of pro hockey to have anticipated that his team would face turbulence at some point. The Comets, who set an American Hockey League record with 13 consecutive wins to open this season, have suffered back-to-back regulation losses for the first time after dropping a 7-6 decision on the road to the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night. Now Utica will attempt to stop this mini-skid tonight when they welcome the Syracuse Crunch in tonight’s AHLTV Free Game of the Week (7 ET/6 CT).
