Catch the premiere of Hawaii Five-O on H&I Friday, January 21st at 12P | 11C!. "Book 'em, Danno!" That timeless theme song — buh-buh-buh-bah-bahm-bahm! The slang term "5-0." Hawaii Five-O has given pop culture quite a lot, from catchphrases to tunes to slang. The Honolulu-set detective series ran from 1968–80, setting some records along the way. Millions of Americans on the continent tuned in to see the gorgeous tropical locales of their newest state. Of course, palm trees, sand and surf music was not enough. None of this success would have been possible without some gripping mysteries and dazzling action.

