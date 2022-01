Dave Gettleman had one last maneuver to doom Joe Judge’s tenure with the Giants: Retirement. The former general manager certainly didn’t do the former head coach any favors in assembling a thin roster that could not compete once a rash of injuries took place. There were lots of questionable additions and inactions over their two years of working together that made it more difficult for the on-field product to find any success. Judge certainly played a role in personnel, but ultimately those calls were Gettleman’s.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO