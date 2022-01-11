ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Letter: We agree on health care policy solutions more than we think

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 50 years, the Michigan Universal Health Care Action Network (MichUHCAN), a nonprofit education and...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

'It’s worse than we’ve seen': Long-term care facilities see staffing challenges driven by omicron variant

COLORADO, USA — With every wave of the pandemic, nursing homes and long-term care facilities are hit hard. This wave might be the hardest. There are currently more than 200 active COVID outbreaks at assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in Colorado. Most of those outbreaks were reported in the last two months, accounting for nearly 1,500 staff members and nearly 800 residents becoming infected with COVID-19, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
COLORADO STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Daily Freeman

Letter: We need forward-thinking approach to cannabis

I read with great sadness, but not surprise, about the Saugerties Town Board opting out of the cannabis industry. I commend Supervisor Costello and the other Town Board member who voted in support of cannabis shops. Sadly, the naysayers are listening to the wrong voices. The ignorant negativity coming from the Saugerties police chief and others, who (to quote Solazzo in “The Godfather”) “pensi all’antica” (Your thinking is antiquated).
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Policy#Health System
foxnebraska.com

Health Equity: what it means, why we care and what you can do

KEARNEY, Neb. — A healthier America is a stronger America. Yet too many Americans don’t have the opportunity to lead a healthy life. As a result, they suffer substantially more health problems than others. According to Two Rivers Health Department (TRPHD), some Americans can expect to live 20...
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

What are the biggest healthcare shifts we'll see in 2022? Here's what health experts think

The pandemic is now two years old. A population the size of Finland has so far died from COVID-19 and tens of millions more are dealing with its side-effects. Even for those who haven’t fallen seriously ill, nearly every aspect of our lives has been disrupted by COVID-19: from how we socialize and communicate, to how we study and work. We are all familiar with the crisis, but how has it impacted innovation, especially in the health and healthcare sector?
HEALTH SERVICES
Tampa Bay Times

Supreme Court’s bad decision on vaccine mandates is one more blow to health care workers | Letters

My disappointment at the Supreme Court’s decision to block mandated vaccination for businesses with over 100 employees is overwhelming. The justices have placed a horrific burden on health care workers who already are at the end of their rope. Now they will be blessed by having to care for hundreds of thousands more unvaccinated people who would have been required to be vaccinated by this mandate. The Supreme Court, instead of giving our medical heroes support and to help our country heal from this pandemic, have now driven one more nail in the health care coffin.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
chronicle99.com

Will Senior Citizens Get $1400 Stimulus Checks in 2022?

As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
INCOME TAX
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Mayor Eric Adams Back Bills Providing More Funding To Improve Maternal Mortality

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is bringing attention to maternal mortality, especially among Black women. She’s backing a set of bills calling for more funding to help reduce pregnancy-related deaths and eliminate racial bias in maternal care. “When it comes to maternal health and maternal medicine, we must make sure that Black moms can have equal access to high-quality care from trusted doctors who not only take their health care concerns seriously but actually act on them,” Gillibrand said. Mayor Eric Adams also voiced his support for the bills. “We are not going to ignore this. We’re not going to pretend as though it’s alright for children to die and mothers to die prematurely,” Adams said. “We are going to look at those periods when that child is being carried and give the mother the emotional support, the nutritional support and make sure that doctors are listening to their patients.” According to the American Medical Association, Black women are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth than white women.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

Health care workers: We’re traumatized and feel abandoned | Opinion

As health care workers begin to see their hospitals becoming overwhelmed from this omicron surge, a surge that rivals that first terrible spike of March, April and May of 2020, they are feeling a terrifying sense of deja-vu. Once again, health care workers are feeling abandoned by the very people who should be supportive of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy