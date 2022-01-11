ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier tech sector shatters investment record

By Alex Brown
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The tech sector in Indiana continued a record-breaking trend at the end of 2021. TechPoint, the state’s nonprofit tech accelerator, says the state saw more than $958 million in venture capital investment last year, which is nearly triple the previous record set in...

www.wishtv.com

