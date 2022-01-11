Giants fire head coach Joe Judge

NEW YORK — The New York Giants fired Joe Judge on Tuesday, the team said.

Team President John Mara said he and Giants co-owner Steve Tisch feels it in the best interest of the franchise.

“We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team,” Mara said. .”I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

The move comes the day after the Giants announced Dave Gettleman was retiring as the general manager of the team.

Mara said the new general manager would lead the effort to find a new head coach.

The Giants just came off of an injury-plagued second season under Judge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

