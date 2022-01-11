ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sandy Brondello – Head Coach

WNBA.com
 4 days ago

Veteran WNBA coach, player, and former Australian Olympian Sandy Brondello (braun-DELL-oh) was named the ninth head coach in Liberty franchise history on January 7, 2021. Brondello joins New York after an eight-year head coaching tenure with the Phoenix Mercury where she led the team to a playoff appearance in each of...

liberty.wnba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Brondello
Person
Carol Ross
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Olympian#Liberty#The Phoenix Mercury#The Los Angeles Sparks
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets Trade Lands Anthony Davis in Houston

Los Angeles Lakers fans have pointed blame in many different directions this NBA season. Russell Westbrook has received most of it, but it’s gone other places, too. Their depth, their lack of a center position, and many more aspects of the Lakers season have received blame. However, Anthony Davis...
NBA
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WNBA.com

ESPN Breaks Down 2022 WNBA Free Agency

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton and Mechelle Voepel break down how all 12 WNBA teams are entering free agency. Click here for the original article on ESPN.com. Which teams have the most ability to make moves when WNBA free agency opens later this week?. Last week, we projected the top 20...
NFL
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Atlanta Dream 2022 Free Agency Information

Please see information below regarding 2022 Free Agency and a list of the Dream’s free agents. To see a full list of league transactions throughout the Free Agency period, check out the league’s official page here. Beginning January 15, teams are able to begin negotiating with unrestricted free...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy