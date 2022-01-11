ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields’ Daughters: Meet Her 2 Girls, Rowan & Grier

By Hattie Lindert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247Db1_0dizVQPC00
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields’ two daughters with husband Chris Henchy are growing up fast. Everything you need to know about the girls’ special relationship with their mom, here!

Brunette beauty Brooke Shields has captivated Hollywood since she was a child model. She first found the spotlight at 12 years old after starring in Pretty Baby. Since then, Brooke’s been seen in recurring television roles on Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. But these days, Brooke has a very special starring role: as a mom to two beautiful teen daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, 18, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 15.

Brooke shares the two girls with husband Chris Henchy, who she wed in 2001 after meeting him through mutual friends. Chris is Brooke’s second husband; she wed tennis star Andre Agassi in 1997, but the pair divorced in 1999. Brooke and Chris live together in Greenwich Village, New York, with their daughters, and the close-knit family has been seen countless times over the years. Learn all about what the girls are up to these days, and their heartwarming bond with their mom, here!

Rowan Francis Henchy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VU4QF_0dizVQPC00
Brooke Shields smiles for the camera with husband Chris Henchy and daughters Grier, far left, and Rowan, far right. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Brooke welcomed her eldest daughter Rowan on May 15, 2003. Her first child with husband Chris Henchy, who she married in 2001, Rowan and Brooke have shared a close relationship since she was a young girl. Now 18, Rowan is a student at Wake Forest University. Brooke spoke candidly about saying a tearful goodbye to her baby girl on Instagram, writing: “That was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make.”

Even as Rowan carves her own path, she still follows in her mom’s footsteps in the sweetest ways. Brooke shared to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment when her daughter wore Brooke’s shocking red 1998 Golden Globe’s dress to her prom, writing “nothing could have prepared her” for the occasion. And as a high school graduation gift, Brooke and Rowan went to Stefano’s Tattoo Studio in New York City to get matching red ladybug tattoos. The mom-and-daughter ink was Rowan’s own idea; Brooke told People she “couldn’t believe it” and “jumped” on the idea.

Grier Hammond Henchy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVrXU_0dizVQPC00
Brooke, Grier and Rowan (left to right) share a sweet moment on Santa’s lap. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

Another redheaded beauty joined the family on April 18, 2006, when Brooke gave birth to second daughter Grier. Grier, 15, is still living at home in New York with her parents, but an interest in fashion shines through. Fans have commented on Grier’s resemblance to her mom back when she was a young model. But Brooke has been clear she doesn’t support her daughters pursuing modeling or entertainment until they’ve completed their education. “My kids aren’t missing school,” she told Social Life. “My intellect was the only thing that got me out of that craziness.”

Although Brooke hopes to shield her girls from the entertainment industry, she embraces every moment she can spend with them, whether its making TikToks together or staging an photo shoot in matching plaid swimsuits. “When you have teenagers, you take what you can get,” she joked to People. But “Its about just celebrating life and that we’re all coming out of this crazy time and we’re together…anytime that I can spend with them, I beg to do it.”

